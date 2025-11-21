Roads will be busier this Thanksgiving as AAA records another record-breaking travel season

Nearly 82 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving, according to AAA. The majority will be traveling by car.

AAA estimates that 73 million Americans will drive to their Thanksgiving destination this year. That's a 1.3 million increase from last year. The travel experts predict only 6 million will travel by air.

That ratio change could have something to do with the recent government shutdown. It had driving expert, Aceable's Laura Adams, rethink her annual trip from Florida to Alabama. Her family will now be driving for 10 hours instead of taking a flight.

"This year with all of the disruption and chaos going on and potential flight cancellations," she said. "We just decided that we were going to drive."

For Adams, it was also a matter of safety and cost.

"Some may be changing their plans from flying to driving because they have a little bit more control over the situation," AAA spokesperson Lynda Lambert said. "They also may not be traveling long distances."

With more people on the roads, there are certain times you'll need to avoid.

"Our advice is always to get up and get out super early," Lambert said. "Or, wait and leave late in the day. If you choose to leave late in the morning or early in the afternoon, you're going to be driving with thousands and thousands of other people."

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the busiest days on the road and up in the air. Expect crowds again on Sunday and Monday as people return from their feasts.

If hopping on a plane is still the best option for you, there is a smaller, local option that may help you save some time and worry.

The Akron-Canton Airport is celebrating a record-breaking 24 direct flights.

"This year," Lisa Dalpiaz, the airport's Vice President of Air Service and Business, said. "We have over 50% more seats. So, that's about 10,000 more passengers that are going to be coming through the week of Thanksgiving and around it."

More passengers mean more pressure. The airport tells News 5 that the TSA will be fully staffed, with crews on standby in case of snow.

No matter which mode of travel you choose, be prepared to have a backup plan.

"Leave early, be prepared," Adams said. "Think about the worst-case scenario. You just want to be prepared for anything."