Roaming Shores restaurant serving hot meals to those impacted by SNAP changes

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A local restaurant in Ashtabula County is stepping up to provide free hot meals to people impacted by changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program due to the federal government shutdown.

I spoke to Gabriel Gullia, who’s owned Paradise Bay Waterfront Grille in Roaming Shores since 2002.

"I like the people. I like the community. I've bonded with this community over the years and with many of the people in it, and I feel like between Mindy and myself, we've had our finger on the pulse,” Gullia said.

He and his friend, Melinda Fier, told me they’ve been following news surrounding SNAP recipients and the worries and struggles many are having about having enough money for food, and they knew they could and had to do something.

"I just try to run a good business, and we have both been blessed with a lot of good fortune in our lives… we would like to share some of our good fortune with the people in need,” Gullia said.

This Wednesday through Sunday, from noon until 5 p.m., the restaurant, located at 414 Geneva Pt., will be offering either a cheeseburger, fries, and pop or a hotdog, fries, and pop.

“We're blessed to live in this beautiful lakefront community,” Fier said. “It's a beautiful area, and we are very blessed to be here. But there are others in surrounding communities which are just a few miles from this physical location—they could use a hand, and we just want them to know that we're part of one village, one family, and we want them to know to come here.”

Gullia said people can just stop by the restaurant—no paperwork is necessary. He said his employees held a meeting last night, and everyone was eager to pitch in to make a difference.

He said this is what community is all about.

“Truthfully, if anybody ever wandered into my restaurant and couldn't afford a meal, I would feed them regardless. And I will keep doing that,” Gullia said.

He said those interested in volunteering or making a donation can contact the restaurant at 330-507-4917.

“Hopefully we'll start getting donations to get this thing rolling and get more people involved in it,” Gullia said.

I asked him what he hopes this gesture proves.

"We hope that it radiates through the community. That we encourage people. We inspire people to want to get involved and help. We don't want to see anybody go hungry, not on our watch, not if we can help,” Gullia said.