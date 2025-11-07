Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rock n' roll icon Rod Stewart coming back to Cleveland in 2026

CLEVELAND — Rod Stewart is bringing his extended "One Last Time" tour to Cleveland next summer.

He will play at Rocket Arena on Aug. 11, joined by special guest Richard Marx.

Tickets can be purchased by CLICKING HERE.

Stewart performed in Cleveland in 2024 when he and Billy Joel were announced as a summer "mystery concert."

'I've loved Billy Joel since I was a little kid': Fans excited for Billy Joel, Rod Stewart stadium concert

RELATED: Fans excited for Billy Joel, Rod Stewart stadium concert

Cleveland has been hit-or-miss with big concerts in recent years, as big-name musicians like Taylor Swift have passed on performing here, but that has begun to change as bands like AC/DC and The Rolling Stones took the stage Downtown, as well as major stars like Janet Jackson and Missy Elliot.

RELATED: Is Cleveland being snubbed by big concert tours, or is it simple economics?

