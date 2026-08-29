Rock out this weekend at the 2026 Heights Music Hop

Cleveland is the city of Rock n' Roll, and this weekend will be rockin' at the 13th Annual Heights Music Hop in Cleveland Heights.

Over three days, across four neighborhoods, in 46 venues, with 90 bands, the yearly tradition highlights the best of Cleveland Heights music and several locally owned businesses.

The party kicked off on Friday, but continues all day Saturday at Noble Library and Cedar and Lee, and again on Sunday on Coventry.

Below is the full lineup, but you can find more information here.

Saturday at Noble Library: 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Noon-1:30 p.m. Soulful Steps line dancing

2:30-4:00 p.m. Neekesh and the Band (Nepalese)

1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Face painter and balloon artist

3:30-5:00 p.m. Heights Bicycle Coalition ride from Noble to Cedar Lee (ride leaves at 4 p.m)

Saturday at Cedar Lee: 1:00 - 11:00 p.m.

Kids Hop! Family-friendly concert on the lawn at Church of the Saviour: 3:00 p.m.- 4:30 p.m



Featuring kids’ activities and a performance by Mr. Haney & Friends (old-time fiddle tunes) starting at 3 p.m

DJ Lily Jade from 3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. (open format/line dancing)

Sophie La Gourmande: 1:30- 3 p.m. Sweet Willy and the Solid Cats (New Orleans jump blues); 4:30- 6 p.m. Colleen Welsch (pop and singer-songwriter)

1:30- 3 p.m. Sweet Willy and the Solid Cats (New Orleans jump blues); 4:30- 6 p.m. Colleen Welsch (pop and singer-songwriter) S’il Vous Play: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jesse Jukebox and Music Izzey Groovy (children’s music); 6- 7 p.m. With Windswept Hair (indie rock)

4:30-5:30 p.m. Jesse Jukebox and Music Izzey Groovy (children’s music); 6- 7 p.m. With Windswept Hair (indie rock) CLE Urban Winery: 2- 3 p.m. Lonesome Bones (honky tonk), 4:30-5:30 p.m. Charity Evonna (R&B), 7:30p-8:30 p.m. The Super Babes (iconic goddess rock n roll), 9:30-10:30 p.m. The John McGrail Group (original progressive folk)

2- 3 p.m. Lonesome Bones (honky tonk), 4:30-5:30 p.m. Charity Evonna (R&B), 7:30p-8:30 p.m. The Super Babes (iconic goddess rock n roll), 9:30-10:30 p.m. The John McGrail Group (original progressive folk) Stone Oven: 3-4 p.m. Craig Rich (alternative) and 4- 5 p.m. Kate Kooser (singer-songwriter, folk/Americana)

3-4 p.m. Craig Rich (alternative) and 4- 5 p.m. Kate Kooser (singer-songwriter, folk/Americana) Hexagon Books: 3 p.m.- 5 p.m. Alla Boara (world, folk and jazz)

3 p.m.- 5 p.m. Alla Boara (world, folk and jazz) Dewey’s Pizza: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Shortt Stories (acoustic, alternative and folk)

6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Shortt Stories (acoustic, alternative and folk) Heights Arts: 5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. Charlie Mosbrook (original and traditional American folk); 7:30-8:30 p.m. Tweed (Celtic acoustic)

5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. Charlie Mosbrook (original and traditional American folk); 7:30-8:30 p.m. Tweed (Celtic acoustic) Bottlehouse: 2-3p MOSSOM (alternative rock); 4-5:30p The Baker’s Basement (indie folk rock); 6:30-8p Warren Bendler (folk); 9-10p David Loy and the Ramrods (Americana, Rockabilly)

2-3p MOSSOM (alternative rock); 4-5:30p The Baker’s Basement (indie folk rock); 6:30-8p Warren Bendler (folk); 9-10p David Loy and the Ramrods (Americana, Rockabilly) Abundance: 3p-4p Bill Lestock (modern acoustic); 8p-9p First Class Citizens (poetry Americana)

3p-4p Bill Lestock (modern acoustic); 8p-9p First Class Citizens (poetry Americana) Boss Dog Brewing: 5:30p-6:30p Synergy (golden age of songwriting); 7:30p-8:30p Cats on Holiday (roots and zydeco); 9:30p-10:30p Maura Rogers and the Bellows (alt folk and Americana)

5:30p-6:30p Synergy (golden age of songwriting); 7:30p-8:30p Cats on Holiday (roots and zydeco); 9:30p-10:30p Maura Rogers and the Bellows (alt folk and Americana) Mitchell’s Chocolates: 6p-8p Matt Harmon (folk)

6p-8p Matt Harmon (folk) STEM: 2-3p Tracy Marie and Josh Donato (singer-songwriter, blues and rock); 5p-6p Bob Frank (ancient and original blues)

2-3p Tracy Marie and Josh Donato (singer-songwriter, blues and rock); 5p-6p Bob Frank (ancient and original blues) Peace Lily Plant Boutique: 5p-6p Ashley Brooke Toussant (atmospheric folk); 7p-8p Morgan Mecaskey (indie rock, folk and soul)

5p-6p Ashley Brooke Toussant (atmospheric folk); 7p-8p Morgan Mecaskey (indie rock, folk and soul) Olie’s Gift & Ship: 3:30p-4:30p Epilogue (bluesy folk fusion); 7p-8p Adult Human Chicken (pop punk)

3:30p-4:30p Epilogue (bluesy folk fusion); 7p-8p Adult Human Chicken (pop punk) High Key on Lee: 6p-7p Sean Benjamin (funky alternative, acoustic and live looping); 8p-9p AJ and the Woods (roots rock and Americana); 11p-1a DJ TK (electronic dance music)

6p-7p Sean Benjamin (funky alternative, acoustic and live looping); 8p-9p AJ and the Woods (roots rock and Americana); 11p-1a DJ TK (electronic dance music) Cozumel: 5p-7p Mariachi Santa Cecilia (Mexicana)

5p-7p Mariachi Santa Cecilia (Mexicana) Marchant Manor: 4p-6p Opus 216 (string duo)

4p-6p Opus 216 (string duo) The Forest Cannabis Dispensary: 5-6p Jeff Holland (indie rock); 7-8p Opus 216 (classical); 8:30-9:30p Dan Maier Trio (classic and modern jazz)

5-6p Jeff Holland (indie rock); 7-8p Opus 216 (classical); 8:30-9:30p Dan Maier Trio (classic and modern jazz) Tavern Company: 5-6p Saralila (Americana/indie); 7-8p City Lite Trio (classic rock, blues, country, oldies); 9:30p-11p Apostle Jones (feel-good soul, rock, and blues)

5-6p Saralila (Americana/indie); 7-8p City Lite Trio (classic rock, blues, country, oldies); 9:30p-11p Apostle Jones (feel-good soul, rock, and blues) Marotta’s: 6p-8p Austin Walkin’ Cane (original and classic Delta blues)

6p-8p Austin Walkin’ Cane (original and classic Delta blues) Best Gyros STREET STAGE: 5p-6p Musicologie (rock, pop, and alternative), 7-9p Tony Quarles and the Discovery Band (Motown and Top 40)

5p-6p Musicologie (rock, pop, and alternative), 7-9p Tony Quarles and the Discovery Band (Motown and Top 40) New Heights Grill: 5p-6p Tim Matson (blues), 7p-8p Boomers 330 (60s & 70s), 9p-10p The Sidemen (classic rock)

5p-6p Tim Matson (blues), 7p-8p Boomers 330 (60s & 70s), 9p-10p The Sidemen (classic rock) The Social Room: 6:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. Get Back (Beatles and 60s oldies), 8:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. Outside Friends (original indie rock)

The Coventry Line-up on Sunday: 12 - 4 pm

Music + sidewalk sale with 40+ vendors

P.E.A.C.E. Park: 12 p.m.- 1:30 p.m. Hum and Strum (folk, Americana and acoustic); 2:30-3:30 p.m. Yiddishe Cup (klezmer and soul music)

12 p.m.- 1:30 p.m. Hum and Strum (folk, Americana and acoustic); 2:30-3:30 p.m. Yiddishe Cup (klezmer and soul music) Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Arch: 1:30-2:30 Mekimi (classic rock and Hebrew rock), 3- 4 p.m. Gary Lee (Snap! Crackle! Pop!), 6- 8 p.m. Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Drum Circle

1:30-2:30 Mekimi (classic rock and Hebrew rock), 3- 4 p.m. Gary Lee (Snap! Crackle! Pop!), 6- 8 p.m. Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Drum Circle Mac’s Backs Books: 1-2p Allen Littman (indie blues), 3-4p Melonhead (punk)

1-2p Allen Littman (indie blues), 3-4p Melonhead (punk) Pekar Park Stage (sponsored by Passport to Peru): 12-1p Breaking Point (classic rock, pop and blues), 2:30-3:30p The Blue Drivers (jump blues and swing)

12-1p Breaking Point (classic rock, pop and blues), 2:30-3:30p The Blue Drivers (jump blues and swing) Heights Theater and City Church: 3-4p Silent film festival with live piano

3-4p Silent film festival with live piano Soba Noodles: 1-2p Dave Zup (hip hop and funk), 3-4p Tom Shaper and the Resistance (Beatles, blues and roots)

1-2p Dave Zup (hip hop and funk), 3-4p Tom Shaper and the Resistance (Beatles, blues and roots) Amplify: 12-1p Valentine Ventura (singer-songwriter), 2-3p Nathan-Paul (feel-good music)

12-1p Valentine Ventura (singer-songwriter), 2-3p Nathan-Paul (feel-good music) Grog Shop: 12-1p Highland Heights School of Rock Grad Show, 2-3p Highland Heights School of Rock Grad Show

12-1p Highland Heights School of Rock Grad Show, 2-3p Highland Heights School of Rock Grad Show B-Side: 1-2p Tri-Tones Surf and Rock Band (rock and surf), 3-4p Ziggy D. of C-level (jam band)

1-2p Tri-Tones Surf and Rock Band (rock and surf), 3-4p Ziggy D. of C-level (jam band) B-Side Patio: 2-3p DJ Trapathonjerm, 3:30-4p DJ Casualtearsintheclub

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