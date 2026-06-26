Rocky River Brewing Company fire causes evacuation, early closing

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A fire at the Rocky River Brewing Company caused evacuations Friday afternoon.

Employees were seen outside of the restaurant as the Rocky River Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire.

News 5 Cleveland

Center Ridge Road is closed at this time, and the restaurant is closed for the rest of the day.

News 5 crews are on the scene and working to learn more about what caused the fire.

This blaze comes almost exactly a year after the building caught fire last June.

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