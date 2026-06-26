Rocky River Brewing Company fire causes evacuation, early closing

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A fire at the Rocky River Brewing Company caused evacuations Friday afternoon.
Employees were seen outside of the restaurant as the Rocky River Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire.
Center Ridge Road is closed at this time, and the restaurant is closed for the rest of the day.
News 5 crews are on the scene and working to learn more about what caused the fire.
This blaze comes almost exactly a year after the building caught fire last June.
'Our hearts are heavy': Rocky River Brewing Company catches fire
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