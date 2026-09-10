Rocky River High School closed Thursday after mercury spill

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio. — Rocky River High School will be closed Thursday after a small vial of mercury broke during a chemistry class Wednesday afternoon.

No students touched the chemical. One student was in close proximity to the spill, and the school contacted that student's family.

Cleanup crews will begin work in the affected classroom early Thursday morning. The school will shut down its air system during the cleanup.

Officials said they will send an update later Thursday regarding after-school activities.

