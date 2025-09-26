Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rocky River middle schooler riding bicycle hit by car on way to school

The Rocky River Police Department is investigating a crash that injured a middle schooler riding a bicycle to school Friday morning.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. near Hilliard Boulevard and Wildflower Drive.

"The child was crossing at a crosswalk equipped with pedestrian activated Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons but did not activate the beacons prior to entering the crosswalk," Rocky River Police Chief George Lichman said in an email to News 5.

The child was injured in the crash, but the extent of his injuries is unknown. He was conscious and talking to officers after the crash, Lichman said.

Rocky River firefighters transported the boy to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No further information was released.

The school district released the following statement:

"Student safety is always at the heart of what we do in Rocky River Schools. We continue to work closely with the Rocky River Police Department to review the circumstances of this incident, and counselors are available for any students who may need support."

— Rocky River Schools
