Rosie is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Rosie:

Rosie is an 8-year-old Shepard mix who came to us when her owner went into the nursing home and she had no family to care for her. This girl wants to start 2023 off right, in a warm comfy home with a loving family. Rosie is a great walking partner, calm, relaxed and gentle, everything you could ask for from a mature dog! And at about 45 lbs, she’s a great size. Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Find out more about Rosie and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

PAWSitively Pets

