RTA bus struck by gunshots Tuesday afternoon, no injuries reported

CLEVELAND — According to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, bus No. 19 was traveling east on Broadway Avenue near Cable Street when gunfire rang out, striking the bus.

Transit police and EMS responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

