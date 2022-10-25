Watch Now
RTA bus struck by gunshots Tuesday afternoon, no injuries reported

News 5 Cleveland
Posted at 4:18 PM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 16:24:19-04

CLEVELAND — According to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, bus No. 19 was traveling east on Broadway Avenue near Cable Street when gunfire rang out, striking the bus.

Transit police and EMS responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

