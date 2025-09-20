Ruff House Animal Rescue seeking home for 3-year-old foster dog

Ruff House Animal Rescue in Independence is seeking a home for a dog that has been fostered for over a year and a half.

Dolly, a 3-year-old Labrador Retriever and Pitbull mixed-breed dog, is looking for a family that will give her a chance and a home of her own.

Ruff House Animal Rescue 3-year-old Dolly

She is crate-trained, housebroken and gets along with most other dogs of similar size and energy, but would do great being the only dog, too.

Dolly does not like cats. She had to be kept in a large kennel in a basement at her last foster home and did not have free range due to the cats that were also at the home.

The animal rescue said Dolly loves kids and does well with most people after an appropriate introduction. She also loves to snuggle on the couch, play ball and go on walks.

Ruff House Animal Rescue 3-year-old Dolly

Dolly learns fast and is very eager to please, the animal rescue said.

With Dolly's adoption, she comes with free professional training sessions anywhere in Northeast Ohio to ensure a seamless transition for all.

Ruff House Animal Rescue 3-year-old Dolly

She is located in Cleveland, and the animal rescue said they are willing to travel for the right home.

Call 330-998-0230 for more information, or CLICK HERE.