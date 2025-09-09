Run group steps up after attack on woman at Rocky River Reservation

CLEVELAND — After a 24-year-old woman said she was attacked while running at the Rocky River Reservation over the weekend, local run groups are stepping up to ensure no one has to run alone.

Vani Shukla called 911 Saturday night after she said she was attacked during a 20-mile run at the reservation.

News 5 obtained the 911 call from police, where you can hear Shukla telling the dispatcher what happened.

“I was finishing my run and, yeah, he came from behind me and grabbed my neck, and I suddenly hit the ground,” Shukla said on the call.

Shukla blacked out, then told News 5 she woke up moments later and took off running — her face covered in blood. She was treated for a broken nose, along with multiple cuts and bruises.

Her story is shaking the Cleveland running community — including the clubs she’s a part of, like Ready Set! Run, Cleveland.

“It's devastating. Because unfortunately, this isn't the first time hearing of something like this happening,” said Roger Davis, co-founder of Ready Set! Run Cleveland.

Davis co-founded the group with a mission to protect runners.

“We meet out of the coffee shop Ready Set Coffee Roasters in Gordon Square. The biggest thing is women, often they find in our community that it's unsafe to run alone and in the mornings,” said Davis.

Stories like Shukla's reinforce that mission.

“It really zeros in that it's very, very imperative that, no matter who you are, that women are always protected and safe in needed spaces,” said Davis.

Meanwhile, a local group called the Good Work Gang is taking its action a step further.

“Anything can happen, but you never think it's going to happen to somebody you know," said Jesse Knight member of the Good Work Gang.

The group has launched what is called the "buddy system." All you have to do is reach out on its social media, and the group will pair you with a running partner or group.

“If you just don't want to run alone, you could just come out here and, you know, with the buddy system,” Knight said. “We meet up here in the evening time, and then we do, like, however many miles you want to do.”

Both groups recommend runners always:



Go with a friend or group

Run during daylight hours and in popular areas

Share your live location

They remind everyone: while running may feel like a solo sport, there’s a community big enough to make sure you never have to do it alone.

“Like, it's a whole lot better when you got, like, a lot of people behind you to help push you,” said Knight.

News 5 reached out to Cleveland Metroparks, which said they are still investigating Shukla's incident.