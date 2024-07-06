Watch Now
Run held Saturday morning in honor of fallen Cleveland Police officer Jamieson Ritter

In honor of Jamieson Ritter, a Cleveland Police officer who lost his life on the line of duty Thursday, a run is being held in Cleveland Saturday morning.
Posted at 8:25 AM, Jul 06, 2024

At 9 a.m., participants will be meeting outside of Cleveland Police Headquarters to warm up.

They then will march to the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial for a prayer and a moment of silence before doing a formation run around the block.

Members of Ritter's class from the Cleveland Police Academy will be running with their class flag.

The 27-year-old officer tragically lost his life early Thursday morning after being shot while on a call for a felonious assault.

