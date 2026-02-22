Saddle up! The Orchid Rodeo is now open at the Cleveland Botanical Garden

CLEVELAND — It's time to saddle up!

The annual orchid show at the Cleveland Botanical Garden is underway. This year's theme is Orchid Rodeo, which celebrates all things western.

Walking through the exhibit, you'll find lots of horses, lassos, and cowboys. You can also step into a western jail, a bandit camp, or search for gold at a water wheel.

Of course, the orchids are the real stars of the show. The gardens have brought in several varieties to fill the show.

Folks are encouraged to dress in their western best, and those who do will receive a special sticker.

Overall, the Cleveland Botanical Garden hopes the show sparks some joy during this cold-weather spell.

"It gives us a chance to get rid of the midwinter blues, " Amanda Hannah, the garden's director of horticulture, said. "To really have a boost of serotonin, and just have a chance to suspend reality a bit and have just a good time."

For details on tickets and special events, click here.