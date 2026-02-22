Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Saddle up! The Orchid Rodeo is now open at the Cleveland Botanical Garden

The annual orchid show is underway, with this year's theme embracing all things cowboys and western.
The annual orchid show at the Cleveland Botanical Garden is underway. This year's theme is Orchid Rodeo, which celebrates all things western.
Saddle up! The Orchid Rodeo is now open at the Cleveland Botanical Garden
Posted

CLEVELAND — It's time to saddle up!

The annual orchid show at the Cleveland Botanical Garden is underway. This year's theme is Orchid Rodeo, which celebrates all things western.

Walking through the exhibit, you'll find lots of horses, lassos, and cowboys. You can also step into a western jail, a bandit camp, or search for gold at a water wheel.

Of course, the orchids are the real stars of the show. The gardens have brought in several varieties to fill the show.

Folks are encouraged to dress in their western best, and those who do will receive a special sticker.

Overall, the Cleveland Botanical Garden hopes the show sparks some joy during this cold-weather spell.

"It gives us a chance to get rid of the midwinter blues, " Amanda Hannah, the garden's director of horticulture, said. "To really have a boost of serotonin, and just have a chance to suspend reality a bit and have just a good time."

For details on tickets and special events, click here.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.