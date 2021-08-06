Sample pool of mosquitoes in Tuscarawas County test positive for West Nile virus

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A mosquito trap in Dover Township has tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to the Tuscarawas County Health Department.

Health officials said they were notified about the positive result on Wednesday.

The sample pool of mosquitoes was collected on Florence Avenue.

"The health department will be responding to the positive pools from those areas in accordance with Center for Disease Control Guidelines," officials said.

Specifically, spraying will be done within a 2-mile radius of where the pool was located. The spraying will start Aug. 9 around 8 p.m. Spraying could be postponed if the forecast has rain in it or there are high winds. Individuals with respiratory problems are urged to remain indoors.

"We don’t want anyone in our community to panic,” said Caroline Terakedis, TCHD environmental health director. “We issue this notice to let residents know that West Nile Virus infected mosquitoes are active in the area and to share steps you can take to help prevent exposure.”

Take the following steps to prevent being bitten by mosquitoes.

Use insect repellent when you go outdoors.

When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with repellent will give extra protection.

Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours at dusk and dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

Ways to mosquito proof your home include installing or repairing screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside; using your air conditioning, if you have it.

Help to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and birdbaths on a regular basis.

