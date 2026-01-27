School cancellations, delays rolling in for Wednesday

Schools have already begun to cancel classes for Wednesday, meaning many students have not been to school all week.

Amid brutally cold temperatures across Northeast Ohio, school districts such as Canton, Brunswick, Elyria, Avon Lake, North Canton and many more have announced school closures for Wednesday.

An Extreme Cold Warning prompted over 400 closures for Tuesday; however, as that warning moves out, Cold Weather Advisories are moving in for many areas.

Nighttime lows this week will be near 0º, and afternoons will be in the teens. But with the wind chill, 10-15º will be subtracted from those temperatures.