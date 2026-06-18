Schwebel Baking Company closing retail stores, distribution centers after 120 years

Schwebel Baking Company announced that its retail stores and distribution centers will close after 120 years in business, according to ABC affiliate WYTV.

The Youngstown company cites aging equipment and rising labor costs as reasons for the closure.

Schwebel's plans to operate through the Fourth of July weekend and will wind down operations throughout the summer.

In 2019, Schwebel's closed its bakery in Solon.

RELATED: Schwebel's announces they are closing Solon bakery in May

The Solon plant had 204 employees and produced bread and rolls.

Schwebel's was founded in 1906.

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