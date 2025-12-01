Several ramps along State Route 8 set to close Monday

AKRON, Ohio — Starting Monday, Akron drivers heading north on Route 8 will encounter a new traffic pattern and some ramp closures.

All three lanes of State Route 8 will be moved unto the new southbound bridge, and three ramps will be closed through fall of 2027 while crews demolish the old existing bridge and build a new northbound bridge.

The following ramps will be closed:



Route 8 northbound to Glenwood Avenue

Perkins Street to Route 8 north

Route 8 south to Buchtel Avenue

The ramp closures are a part of an ongoing $158 million bridge replacement project. The project includes building two side-by-side bridges to replace the existing 1,500 foot long bridge.

"If you're traveling to or from the Akron area," Justin Chesnic, an ODOT District 3 spokesperson, said. "Just give yourself a little bit of extra time here for the next week or so until folks get used to the new pattern."

To get around the closures, ODOT has provided the following detours:



For Route 8 northbound to Glenwood Avenue: Take Tallmadge Avenue to Home Avenue

For Perkins Street to Route 8 North: Take Perkins Street to Goodkirk Street to Buchtel Avenue to Fountain Street to Route 8 north

For Route 8 south to Buchtel Avenue: Take Route 8 south to Perkins Street to Goodkirk Street

The next phase of the project will be demolishing that old existing bridge, which will take about five to six months.

Work is expected to begin in the spring to start building the new northbound bridge.

The entire project is expected to be completed in summer of 2028.