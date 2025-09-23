Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shaker Heights lifts shelter-in-place advisory near Kemper Road; suspect in police custody

Shaker Heights police
WEWS
Shaker Heights police
Posted
and last updated

A shelter-in-place advisory for the Kemper Road area issued by Shaker Heights Police on Tuesday has been lifted.

The advisory was issued earlier as the Shaker Heights and Cleveland police departments searched for a suspect for an incident that happened in Cleveland.

Motorists had been advised to avoid the area, and nearby residents were asked to shelter in place.

The department had asked residents to call the police if they saw anything suspicious.

No further information has been released regarding the matter.

