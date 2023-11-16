Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shaker Heights High School dismissed early due to student with a handgun

Shaker Heights High School
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
Shaker Heights High School
Posted at 7:04 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 19:04:38-05

Shaker Heights High School was dismissed early on Wednesday after administrators were made aware of a student with a handgun.

The school was released at 1:45 p.m., and no students or staff were harmed, according to Shaker Heights Schools.

The district said there was no specific threat to the school, and all after-curricular activities were canceled Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information is available at this time.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.