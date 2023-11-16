Shaker Heights High School dismissed early due to student with a handgun

Shaker Heights High School was dismissed early on Wednesday after administrators were made aware of a student with a handgun.
The school was released at 1:45 p.m., and no students or staff were harmed, according to Shaker Heights Schools.
The district said there was no specific threat to the school, and all after-curricular activities were canceled Wednesday.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other information is available at this time.
