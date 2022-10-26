Shaker Heights police say man pointed gun before being shot by an officer last Friday

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Shaker Heights police have released new details about a police shooting near the high school last week.

An officer shot a man who police say pointed a gun after he bolted from a stolen car he just crashed.

Radio traffic from officers revealed a license plate reader alerted the officers about the stolen car out of Painesville.

The school wasn’t in session for a conference day when this went down last Friday, but all teachers and some students had been on the campus when it went on lockdown.

There were tense moments at Shaker Heights high school when a teacher called 911.

"I'm at Shaker High School. A police officer just shot somebody,” said the teacher. "I don't know who this person was, but he was running and he had a gun in his hand. It happened right in front of the school."

Shaker Heights police released 911 calls and officer radio transmissions.

Officers are heard talking about trailing a stolen car and then an accident.

Police say officers tried to stop the car when the driver sped off and crashed into another car at Lee and Parkland.

The driver then bolted and ran toward the high school with a gun in hand, according to police.

One officer and their K-9 got between the man and the school entrance.

Police say another officer shouted for the man to drop the gun, but he pointed the firearm and was shot by an officer.

A neighbor also called 911 about hearing gunshots.

“How many did you hear? Four, maybe three — rapid succession,” said the neighbor.

Officers are heard on their radios starting medical treatment and recovering a gun.

The officer is on administrative leave and Shaker Heights police have requested BCI to investigate.

News 5 spoke with the mother and stepmother of the man who was shot multiple times. He’s a father of five and is now in ICU on a ventilator, and in and out of surgery.

