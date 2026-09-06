Shaw High School alumni want homecoming spirit back in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND — For many Shaw High School alumni, homecoming weekend in East Cleveland has always been one of the year's most anticipated events.

"It's a real big event," said Shiela Cayson, a Shaw High School alumna who graduated in 1978.

Cayson said homecoming was always her favorite event to attend.

"It sounded like the old school Shaw High School band, they had dancing, people used to march, there was a lot of love and a lot of gatherings," Cayson said.

But some say that energy faded after a shooting during the 2024 reunion, when 10 people were shot and one person was killed. Members of the reunion organizing committee said the violence was caused by people who were not affiliated with Shaw High School or the reunion.

Watch previous coverage: Multiple injured in 3 shootings after Shaw High School reunion

'This shouldn’t happen:' at least 6 injured in 3 shootings after Shaw High School reunion

"I just miss Shaw High homecoming feeling like a Shaw High gathering. I don't like that other people coming from other cities created problems for us because before we had big fun and a lot of love for one another," Cayson said.

Two years later, East Cleveland officials are taking extraordinary steps to keep this year's homecoming safe. On Tuesday, Mayor Sandra Morgan unveiled a security plan for Shaw reunion weekend, announcing that East Cleveland police will be joined by state troopers and sheriff's deputies to put more eyes on the city throughout the weekend.

The heightened security comes with new restrictions. Morgan said bars and restaurants along Euclid Avenue will close each night at 8 p.m., a move designed to prevent large crowds from spilling into the streets late at night.

Watch previous coverage: East Cleveland ready for Shaw alumni weekend with major law enforcement presence

East Cleveland ready for Shaw alumni weekend with major law enforcement presence

"Our message is really simple here, come home, have fun, and celebrate your legacy as a cardinal, but celebrate safely, responsibly," Morgan said.

Some alumni said they understand the need for safety, but others said the new rules are changing the homecoming experience and making it harder for people to come together.

"A lot of people can't come out until, you know, after work and sometimes at that time, you know, it's closed down so there's no function. I'm sure it's affecting the community as well," said Davita Thompson, a Shaw High School alumna.

This year's homecoming already looked different for high school football fans. Friday night's game was moved to Howland High School in Warren, and like Cayson, some alumni decided not to go.

"You don't get as much support, and the crowd needs to be there in order to pump the team up. I hope this isn’t a regular thing, “Thompson said.

East Cleveland City Schools released a statement saying the location was adjusted to ensure student-athletes retained the opportunity to compete as scheduled.

For the community, however, this weekend is about more than a change in location or new security measures. Alumni said they want to see the energy, pride and sense of community that once defined homecoming return to East Cleveland.

"Bring our love back to East Cleveland," Cayson said.

