Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies stop stolen truck; ends in crash at Deadman's Curve

CLEVELAND — A Friday morning deputy stop ended in a crash at Deadman's Curve, according to Cuyahoga County Sheriff Press Secretary Jennifer Ciaccia.

At about 3:14 a.m., deputies saw a stolen truck traveling westbound on Interstate 90 and positioned themselves in the area of Deadman's Curve to stop the vehicle— which continued to accelerate— Ciaccia said.

According to the department, a pursuit was not initiated and the truck ran over stop strips that were pre-placed by deputies.

The truck was disabled, which caused it to stop. A 23-year-old man who was driving the stolen vehicle fled on foot, prompting deputies to set up a perimeter and conduct a search with a canine, Ciaccia said.

The man was taken into custody shortly after the search was conducted, and loaded firearms were found in the truck, authorities said.

Ciaccia said the man was arrested for failure to comply, obstructing official business, receiving stolen property and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The man was taken to the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center, where he was booked and housed, according to the press secretary.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department will discuss the situation with the County Prosecutor's Office. The incident is under investigation, Ciaccia said.