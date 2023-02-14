Shooting at Victory Square apartments overnight, Canton police say

CANTON, Ohio — There was a shooting at the Victory Square apartments on Lippert Road in Canton overnight, police confirmed.

A News 5 photojournalist was at the scene after the shooting occurred and captured the photos below.

Mike Vielhaber, News 5

Mike Vielhaber, News 5

News 5 is working to learn more.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.