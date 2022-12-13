Shooting in Cleveland leaves 1 dead, another injured

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the city's St. Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday night.

It happened in the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 8 p.m.

According to the police report, responding officers located a 30-year-old woman, who was bleeding from the head, outside a home. She told officers she had been shot on the head and another person, who was still inside the house, had also been shot.

Inside, police located a 34-year-old man who was unresponsive on the ground in the kitchen. He had been shot in the head. He was declared dead at the scene, according to Cleveland EMS.

The man was later identified as Edwin Cook, of Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

No further information has been released regarding the shooting or any possible suspects.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.