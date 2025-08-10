Shots fired at Cuyahoga County Fair

Saturday evening, shots were fired at the Cuyahoga County Fair, according to the fair's Facebook page.

It is unknown if anyone was injured by the gunfire at this time.

The fair will remain open for its last day on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

"Fair Board Personnel are cooperating with all local law enforcement agencies at this time and have provided an official update we will be open tomorrow under standard hours of operation," the Facebook post said.

News 5 has reached out to police and is working to learn more.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.