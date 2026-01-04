Should Kevin Stefanski remain head coach for the Browns? Fans say yes.

CLEVELAND — Kevin Stefanski. Should he stay or should he go? The fans I talked to after Sunday's nail-biter of a game want him to remain the Browns head coach.

In a last-minute 49-yard field goal, the Cleveland Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20 to 18.

The victory left Browns fans talking about what the future may hold for the team and the changes they'd like to see.

One thing they do not want to see change, though, is the coaching.

"One thing that the Browns organization needs is some stability. I think they should keep Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski together. Get some more younger kids... secure the offensive line and get some wide receivers, and then we should be fine," one Browns fan, Timothy Brown, told me.

Camryn Coulter believes the team has made some solid progress since Stefanski was hired and wants to see that momentum continue.

She, too, said younger players and wide receivers should be a top priority during this year's upcoming draft.

"All I have to do: pray," Coulter said.

Both she and Brown said keeping Myles Garrett is a no-brainer, especially as he claimed the NFL's single-season sack record.

"It's a phenomenal contract. Kid really deserves it. He worked hard. He works hard. Since his rookie season, he's been nothing but an example for the kids who follow," Brown said.

The NFL draft is the last weekend in April.

The Browns will have two first-round draft picks.