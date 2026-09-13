Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds 104 beds for Cuyahoga County kids

ROCKY RIVER, OH — As many as 3 out of every 100 children in Cuyahoga County don’t have a bed.

"We're spending our Saturday in the rain to make sure that no kid has to sleep on the floor,” said vice president and social media manager of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Cuyahoga West Jenn Martin.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace hosted its 8th annual Bunks Across America event at the Lowe's in Rocky River.

Volunteers, community partners and local businesses came together to build 100 beds for local children who don't have a bed of their own as part of a nationwide event with a goal of 250 chapters building 15,000 beds.

"There is a silent epidemic where kids are actually co-sleeping,” Martin said. “They're sleeping on the floor, they're sleeping on couches, and every kid deserves a bed to themselves. So we are building all of these beds today to get these kids off the floor."

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Cuyahoga West exceeded its goal, building 104 beds at its Bunks Across America event.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Cuyahoga West delivers about 30 beds to kids every month.

It also holds build events throughout the year. You can sign up to help, or apply for a bed on their website OH-Cuyahoga W - Sleep in Heavenly Peace.