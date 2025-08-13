Small plane crashes at Sandusky County Regional Airport

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a small plane crash that occurred at the Sandusky County Regional Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
Just after 5:30 p.m., a 78-year-old man was landing a 2021 Hatz Bantam biplane on the southern runway when the plane's front landing gear collapsed, OSHP said.
The man was not injured, and he was wearing a seatbelt and safety goggles at the time of the crash. OSHP said no fuel or hazardous material spilled from the plane.
Impaired driving is not a factor and the crash remains under investigation, OSHP said.
