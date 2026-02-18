SNAP changes: Some recipients may have to volunteer or lose benefits

AKRON, Ohio — Debbie Minerich is legally blind, but that doesn't stop the 75-year-old Akron resident from volunteering every Tuesday at Open M.

She sorts and packs food for those facing food insecurity.

"This opportunity has given me an awareness of how many hungry people there are in our community," Minerich said. "It's like coming home. It's a joy to contribute and give back."

Minerich is part of the Retired Senior and Volunteer Program through Vantage Aging, which has placed about 300 volunteers, according to manager Tessa Engelhart.

She said RSVP is like a matchmaking service that connects people 55 or older to non-profits that need help.

"It gives them an opportunity to feel fulfilled to give back to their community as well as learn from their community," Engelhart said.

Julie Carneal, the CEO of Open M, is aware that more older adults may need to turn to volunteering because of changes to eligibility requirements for those who receive SNAP benefits. For Carneal, it's cause for concern.

"It's going to be a great challenge into our community," Carneal said.

Under H.R. 1, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill, SNAP recipients are still required to work or volunteer 20 hours a week, but the age requirement has been increased from 18-55 to 18-64.

Carneal feels that could be a tough ask for some in the program who have already retired or have health issues.

"Then you're talking that they need to, at 64, start volunteering. Some aren't able to do that, so we're going to see people losing these benefits because they can't meet the requirements," Carneal said.

According to Summit County officials, unpaid volunteer activity cannot take place in your home, and it must benefit the community or a member of the community who doesn't reside with the individual.

Colleen Kelly, senior administrator for the Summit County Executive's Office, said an information sheet is being distributed to educate people about the changes that could impact people in March. If people fail to meet requirements in March, April and May 2026, they will likely be ineligible for SNAP benefits through March of 2029, she explained.

Minerich doesn't volunteer in order to receive SNAP benefits, but she understands why others may have to consider that option.

"There are a myriad of activities that they can get involved in, find something that would bring you joy," Minerich said.

Engelhart realizes the changes may be tough to navigate, but she stands ready to help those who want to volunteer in order to keep SNAP benefits.

"I can either go to them— we can talk in person, we can talk on the phone, or do a virtual interview, so that I can kind of go over the application with them to see what they are looking for in a volunteer opportunity," Engelhart said.