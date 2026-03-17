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Snow? No problem for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

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Nadeen Abusada | News 5
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CLEVELAND — It’s one of the oldest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the country, and this year, even heavy snow showers couldn’t stop people from showing up — bringing the fun along with them.

Along the route, parade-goers bundled up in layers, yet still dressed head-to-toe in green. Others kept up their traditions, kilts and all.

The parade brought its usual energy: marching, dancing, and the sound of bagpipes echoing through the city — and into the Arcade.

This year marked the celebration of 250 years of Irish American contributions. And while the day started off cold and snowy, it ended with a touch of sunshine — a fitting finish for a city where traditions will always carry on.

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