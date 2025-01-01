Snow piles remain, cleanup continues in Ashtabula Co. following post-Thanksgiving storm

ASHTABULA, Ohio — A month after storms blanketed over five feet of snow, the cleanup continues in parts of Ashtabula County.

County officials declared a level 3 snow emergency on Nov. 30, 2024, and again on Dec. 5, 2024, as snow continued to fall in the region.

Several businesses and warehouses dealt with damaged roofs that caved in during the storm.

News 5 Shelly and Ron McVoy's converted greenhouse collapsed under the weight of the snow following the post-Thanksgiving storm in Ashtabula County.

News 5 covered extensively how the snow impacted the area following last year's Thanksgiving.

Still digging out: Folks in Ashtabula bracing for more snow

RELATED: Still digging out: Folks in Ashtabula bracing for more snow

At Lakeside High School, the district was forced to use calamity days and resort to remote learning after snow damaged the high school's roof.

Ashtabula schools closed for rest of week

RELATED: Ashtabula Schools to use calamity days for remainder of week after massive snow, high school roof damage

Snow piles remain scattered near roads and parking lots a month later across the region.

Shelly McVoy and her family said their converted greenhouse collapsed after they finished work on it this past October.

"I could hear it groaning and that scared me," she recalled. "I looked out my kitchen window and saw that it had collapsed."

McVoy told News 5 the storm destroyed a lawn mower, and she had tried to go inside the building minutes before the collapse — but the heavy snow blocked her access.

"I’m just thankful I wasn’t able to get inside because I could have been in there when it collapsed," she said.

McVoy said they’re still slowly going through the process with insurance, with plans for the converted greenhouse to likely become a new garage on the other side of the house.

"We need to get this cleaned up," she said. "Get everything out and covered with tarps but the weather hasn’t been conducive to allow us to do that."

Now, Mcvoy and others here are faced with the prospect of another possible snowfall as News 5 meteorologists estimate anywhere from 6-12 inches of snow could fall in Ashtabula County before the end of Thursday.

"I'm done, is it spring yet," she said.