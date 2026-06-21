Stan Hywet celebrates Father's Day with annual car show

AKRON, Ohio — The 68th annual Father's Day Car Show at Stan Hywet Hall is underway.

The annual event sees thousands of families visit the grounds of the estate to see vintage cars dating back at least 25 years. This year's theme is "A Century of Mopar," celebrating the legacy of muscle cars and automotive power throughout the decades.

Some iconic Hollywood cars will be on display. The 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda featured in the TV show "Nash Bridges" is on display along with the 1973 Plymouth 'Cuda featured in the Fast & Furious franchise.

New this year is a Touch-a-Truck event with the City of Akron, which will give kids the chance to explore real municipal and service vehicles.

The iconic estate is also celebrating America's 250th birthday. "America 250 exhibit: The Families that Built Akron" will be on display in the manor house during the car show. The exhibit highlights the people who helped shape the rubber city.

The 68th annual Father's Day Car Show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.