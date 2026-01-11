Stark County community gives back with pop up grocery market

A community in Canton gave back to its community on Saturday. A pop-up grocery market was held to support families in their hometown.

Hundreds of families were served, each receiving a week's worth of groceries at no cost.

More than 14% of Stark County residents experience food insecurity, including 20% of children, making the event a dire need for the community.

"They need it. We are here, we are able to provide it so it's just an opportunity that we are blessed enough to be able to do," said Kathy Andrews, mother of basketballers CJ and Errick McCollum.

For over 10 years, the McCollum family and Goodr in Canton have partnered to help families in need.