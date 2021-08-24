Stark County holds annual OVI checkpoint in memory of Brianna Lilly

EAST CANTON, Ohio — Stark County Safe Communities is holding a memorial checkpoint Tuesday to remember Brianna Lilly and raise awareness for impaired driving.

In 2018, Brianna Lilly, a 30-year-old mother of two, was walking along the roadway when she was killed by a drunk driver. The driver fled the scene and was later located, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Drivers going through the checkpoint Tuesday will be given Brianna Lilly Memorial Cards that share her story and help put a face on impaired driving crash deaths.

There will also be a memorial event at the Foltz Community Center, located at 224 Wood St. North in East Canton. A presentation about impaired driving, including community leaders and Brianna’s family members, will begin at 4:30 p.m., with dinner following the presentation at 5:30 p.m.

Local restaurants will be providing the dinner, which is open to the public, the release said.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office partnered with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and OVI Task Force for the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign that runs from August 18 to September 6.

In 2020, approximately 51% of Stark County traffic deaths involved alcohol or drugs.

