Stark County non-profit raises funds to donate shoes to Ukrainian refugees

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The images coming out of eastern Europe, specifically Poland are often gut-wrenching.

Many Ukrainian refugees are making it out of their war-torn country with only a handful of clothes, so Daniel Matea said he is offering more than thoughts and prayers.

“We’re going to work with a ministry that is already on the ground helping out with the refugees that are coming into Warsaw,” said Matea. “We are going to be working with them to offer supplies, shoes, sandals or boots, or whatever they need.”

Matea said his Stark County non-profit Heart and Soles has been raising funds and donating shoes since 2018 after traveling to the Philippines and donating shoes.

Now he said his mission is to take him all the way to Poland later this month.

He said that he's looking for the public to donate money and he'll be taking all that money to Europe to purchase shoes for Ukrainian refugees.

“They just walked hundreds of miles probably on the only pair of shoes they have,” said Matea. “We want to be able to give them something to give them a little comfort for their feet, people don’t realize how big of an issue that is.”

