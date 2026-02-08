'Stark County Proud:' Pro Football Hall of Fame celebrates community

CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame is celebrating its community with a new exhibit.

Stark County Proud traces the origins of the museum and how the Stark County community helped the museum get built.

In addition, it celebrates five local Hall of Famers: Paul Brown, Len Dawson, Dan Dierdorf, Marion Motley and Alan Page. Thanks to local partners, many artifacts from their careers are on display.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said the exhibit is all about celebrating and honoring the community it calls home.

"We at the Pro Football Hall of Fame take a lot of pride in the community," John Kendle, the vice president of museum and archives at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said. "And giving back to the community because the community has poured so much into us."

Stark County Proud is open until March. For more details, click here.