Stark County Sheriff offering free steering wheel locks for Kias, Hyundais

After numerous Kia and Hyundai thefts over the past several months, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office is working to combat these incidents.

The sheriff’s office is offering free steering wheel locks for anyone who owns a Kia or Hyundai, officials said.

The vehicle must have been manufactured between 2011 and 2022 to be eligible, and locks will only be available while supplies last.

To receive a lock, vehicle owners must bring their driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance.

Locks will be available at the sheriff’s office located at 4500 Atlantic Blvd. NW.

RELATED: Cleveland sues Hyundai, Kia after surge in car thefts, drains public resources

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.