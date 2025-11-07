Stark County tops Ohio's list again for deer crashes

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — For the past five years, Stark County has led the state in deer-related crashes. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tell News 5 it's no surprise. Busy routes like I-77 and U.S. 30 cut right through areas where deer are constantly on the move

Here's the stats:

#1 in Ohio, Stark County: 3,235 deer-related crashes since 2020

#2 in Ohio, Richland County: 2,820 deer-related crashes since 2020

Ohio State Highway Patrol For five straight years, Stark County has worn the “deer crash capital” crown.

Deer crash problem spots:

I-77: 1,544 crashes

U.S. 30: 1,706 crashes

I-71: 1,517 crashes

Ohio State Highway Patrol If you’re driving through, especially on Route 30 or I-77, keep your eyes open and your foot ready to brake.

What to do:

Brake, don't swerve

Stay alert in rural and wooded areas, especially from 5 to 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It's important to remember, when there's one deer, there are usually more!