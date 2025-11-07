Stark County tops Ohio's list again for deer crashes

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — For the past five years, Stark County has led the state in deer-related crashes. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tell News 5 it's no surprise. Busy routes like I-77 and U.S. 30 cut right through areas where deer are constantly on the move
Here's the stats:
#1 in Ohio, Stark County: 3,235 deer-related crashes since 2020
#2 in Ohio, Richland County: 2,820 deer-related crashes since 2020
Deer crash problem spots:
I-77: 1,544 crashes
U.S. 30: 1,706 crashes
I-71: 1,517 crashes
What to do:
Brake, don't swerve
Stay alert in rural and wooded areas, especially from 5 to 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
It's important to remember, when there's one deer, there are usually more!
