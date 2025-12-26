Stark County's most dangerous intersections ranked

A Stark County Area Transportation study is revealing the most dangerous intersections in the area.

Using data from 2022, 2023, and 2024, the study examines the number of crashes, the crash rate, and the severity of those crashes. That data also suggests ways to improve the safety of these intersections.

Below are the top three most dangerous intersections:

NUMBER 3: Dressler Road and Everhard Road

This six-lane intersection is operated by traffic signals, but those can't even seem to stop crashes from happening. In 2024, there were 20 crashes at the intersection. The study stays on the radar because it is a high-traffic area due to several shopping centers. This road may disappear from the list soon, as crews have been making safety improvements, such as lane widening, over the summer.

NUMBER 2: Walnut Avenue and 15th Street Northeast

This intersection in Canton also has a problem with drivers failing to stop. The study said it's for a different reason.

"We think there might be some issues with the visibility of the stop sign," Nick Loukas, traffic engineer with the City of Canton, said.

Loukas said the city has been trying to make adjustments over the years to improve safety at the intersection. The study is now recommending that the city install a flashing light ahead of the stop sign. Moving lights and trimming trees are among the study's other recommendations.

NUMBER 1: State Route 173 and Paris Avenue

Located in Marlboro Township, is the most dangerous intersection in a rural part of the county. There were 22 crashes at the intersection from 2022 to 2024, and most were caused by a failure to yield.

This intersection could also remove itself from the list thanks to safety improvements. The Ohio Department of Transportation said it plans to build a roundabout at the intersection.

"We're thinking we could have that sometime in 2028 or 2029," Justin Chesnic, an ODOT spokesperson, said.

See below for the whole study: