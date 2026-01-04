Starting and sustaining your New Year's fitness resolutions

AVON, Ohio — It's a new year, which means people are setting up goals for the year ahead.

One of the most common New Year's resolutions is to get involved with a fitness program.

9Round, a kickboxing-based fitness center in Avon and Rocky River, knows that all too well. The center involves a 30-minute workout led by videos and trainers and is designed to get your cardio and strength training in.

If you aren't able to make it to a gym, 9Round owner Lou Forconi said to focus on doing bodyweight movements. If weights are needed, grab some household items like books and cans to help.

Forconi said it also takes a strong mindset to carry your fitness goals beyond the first of the year. He said to put your workouts on a calendar and build them into your daily schedule. He also advises making a beeline for the gym after work. That keeps you from taking a rest on the couch, making excuses, and never making it to the gym.

