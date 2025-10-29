State officials remind drivers to put away distractions, buckle up to prevent deadly crashes

OHIO — Wednesday, October 29, is National Buckle Up Phones Down Day, a day meant to bring awareness to two of the most common factors in deadly crashes.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is taking part in the national movement and said it's all about saving lives.

"We see it every day on our highways," Matt Bruning, an ODOT spokesperson, said. "People with their phone in their face while they're driving. That's got to stop. That's part of what Buckle Up Phones Down Day is all about. It's trying to remind people yet again to focus on the road and not your phone."

In Ohio, it is illegal to use or hold a cell phone while driving. If an officer sees a violation, they can pull you over.

Since the state strengthened its distracted driving laws, the number of crashes and fatalities has steadily declined.

In 2022, there were a little more than 10,000 crashes with 35 deaths tied to distracted driving.

So far this year, there have been more than 6,500 crashes and 21 deaths.

The other common factor in deadly crashes is not wearing a seatbelt.

A 2024 survey by Ohio's Department of Public Safety and the Ohio Traffic Safety Office found that our state's seat belt compliance rate was slightly over 85%. That's far below the national average of more than 91%.

Not wearing a seatbelt can have deadly consequences. According to ODOT, 64% of people killed in Ohio traffic crashes last year were not wearing a seatbelt when it was available.

This summer, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a new safety campaign to raise awareness about how those who fail to buckle up threaten the safety of others traveling with them.