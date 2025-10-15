State Route 82 bridge over the Cuyahoga River Valley is now closed

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — The State Route 82 bridge over the Cuyahoga River Valley in Brecksville is now closed.

The Ohio Department of Transportation closed the bridge Tuesday afternoon after crews found a crack in one of the concrete piers during a repair project.

The $7.7 million repair project on the bridge began a couple of weeks ago, which is why crews were on the site in the first place. Crews are working to make repairs to the bridge piers and deck.

The bridge will remain closed for about 30 days out of an abundance of caution while crews make structural repairs.

"It's a pier that has a crack," Justin Chesnic, an ODOT District 4 spokesperson, said. "We'll go in, and we'll put some grout and do some other patching work out there along with some fiber wrapping as well. The ballpark is a month. That could be a little bit quicker or a little bit longer. This is a fairly typical repair we'll make on a bridge."

ODOT said that the detours for this closure are slightly longer, so drivers need to give themselves some extra time.

The detours are as follows:



For State Route 82 westbound: State Route 8 southbound to I-271 southbound to I-77 northbound to State Route 82.

For State Route eastbound: I-77 southbound to I-271 northbound to State Route 8 northbound to State Route 82.

A portion of the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail under State Route 82 is also currently closed through early November while these bridge repairs occur.

Work on other parts of the bridge is expected to last through July.