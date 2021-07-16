State troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Tuscarawas Township

TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Wooster man riding a motorcycle in Stark County died late Friday morning after he collided with a Ford F-150 that turned onto his path.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Randy L. Frazier, 57, of Wooster.

It happened just after 11 a.m. at State Route 172 and Richard Avenue SW in Tuscarawas Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Frazier was heading east on State Route 172 on a 1983 Yamaha Virago when a 37-year-old man from Massillon driving a 2008 Ford F-150 turned south onto Richard Avenue in front of him. Frazier's motorcycle struck the pickup and he was forced off the south side of the road and ejected.

Frazier died from injuries sustained in the crash, OSHP said. Frazier was not wearing a helmet. The Ford's driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

