Statewide Tornado Drill on March 18

A statewide Tornado Drill will take place Wednesday morning for Severe Weather Awareness Week, which began March 15.

The drill will take place at 9:50 a.m., and cities such as Brook Park will participate.

Brook Park Mayor Ed Orcutt said outdoor sirens will go off in the city, but there is no actual tornado threat.

"When the sirens activate, I encourage everyone to take a moment to practice your tornado safety plan," Orcutt said in a statement. "If you are at home, move to your basement or an interior room away from windows. If you are at work or school, follow your building’s designated tornado procedures."

Erie and Huron are also among the counties that will activate their outdoor tornado sirens on Wednesday.