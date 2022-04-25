Stella Maris, a coffee shop with a purpose, back open for business

CLEVELAND — Renovated and recently reopened, a coffee shop with a purpose is back in business. The Stella Maris Coffee Shop is open after being shut down during the pandemic.

“Throughout the community, the name Stella Maris has long been associated with not only transformational addiction treatment, but also being a place to find community in recovery,” said Daniel Lettenberger-Klein, Stella Maris CEO.

Stella Maris has provided drug and alcohol treatment services in Cleveland since 1948.

“Over the last 74 years, we have changed alongside our community but some constants have been care, community, coffee and conversation. We couldn’t be more excited to reopen the coffee shop to help address stigma and bring people together in a time where connection is necessary,” added Lettenberger-Klein.

The 50-seat coffee shop with a 120-seat auditorium also serves as a community hub where recovery meets community, and all are welcome, according to the organization.

The coffee shop is open to the general public. It is also home to a workforce training program for clients of Stella Maris where they train to be baristas, learn about food safety, money management and customer service.

The Coffee Shop is located on the campus of Stella Maris in the Gallagher Building, 1320 Washington Avenue in Cleveland. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

