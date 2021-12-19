Step into a Christmas dream at Castle Noel

MEDINA, Ohio — As Christmas draws near hundreds of families are stepping into a holiday dream that’s become a tradition for many visiting Castle Noel.

“You're just going to come here and you're going to be like, Oh my god, this is incredible,” said the owner Mark Klaus.

Castle Noel is a one-of-a-kind Christmas experience that gives visitors of all ages a taste of history and nostalgia.

“We housed millions of dollars worth of New York City Christmas windows. We have the largest privately held collection of Christmas movie props and costumes in the world,” said Klaus.

Klaus grew up in a home where Christmas was a big deal.

“People came from everywhere to see our house. It wasn't public, but it was family, friends, relatives, neighbors, everybody had to see it. And as a little kid sitting on the floor and watching all these people walk in and looking and gazing and just being amazed it was in those moments as a kid that I knew I had to do something big. Something that lots of people could come and have that same feeling,” said Klaus.

So for the past nine years, he's been collecting, Christmas movie props, costumes, and display windows but yet his value isn’t in those things.

“It feels like nothing to own this. It feels like everything to share it. Just watching, watching the joy makes all the hours and all the work and all the things just worth it,” said Klaus. “I think there's so much lost, where we're able to access the Elf movies 52 times in a month if we want to and so I wanted to create that great big Merry Christmas that became a tradition. A special moment in the year where you experienced Christmas and family, joy and memories all the same."

If you'd like to experience Castle Noel you can make reservations online, they have opened up two more weeks in January for anyone that can make it in December

