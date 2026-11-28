OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — A train in Olmsted Falls was derailing plans on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. All day Friday, two rail crossings near downtown were blocked by a stationary train.

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Stopped train disrupts Black Friday shopping in Olmsted Falls

Tori Brenneison said she had been preparing for her first Black Friday as a small business owner and was disappointed by Friday’s turnout.

“I was hoping for more than three customers through the doors,” she said.

Her shop, Interesting Times Books and Gifts, opened two weeks earlier in a shopping plaza on Columbia Road.

“There’s a phrase: ‘May you live in interesting times.’ And we are living in interesting times, so that’s the name of the store,” she said, explaining it was inspired by a Terry Pratchett novel.

It was a fitting description for the start of her business’s first holiday shopping weekend.

“I came in around 9:30 this morning and the train was already there,” Brenneison said.

A tanker train was blocking crossings at both Lewis and Columbia Roads all day.

“What can you do? You can’t do much, can you? It’s too big to move by yourself,” said Winnie Awarski, a driver who had to turn around to navigate to shops south of the tracks on Friday.

The stopped train forced numerous cars and Black Friday shoppers to reroute Friday evening.

“We were trying to go to the Ox Cart. A friend of mine just opened it and we wanted to go visit it and then go have a beer,” said Anna Jones, who was visiting from the Cincinnati area.

Some neighbors told News 5 it’s not uncommon for trains to block crossings in Olmsted Falls.

“Oh yes, it’s a problem,” said resident Connie Wallace.

According to federal data, at least eight stationary trains have been reported in Olmsted Falls in 2026. Until Friday, none had stopped longer than two hours.

“Sometimes all the crossings are blocked,” Wallace said.

The city said its staff called Norfolk Southern hourly for updates on the situation. The company told them Friday’s stopped train was due to a mandatory crew change, but it could not provide an estimated time for when a new crew could take over and move the train.

News 5 has covered similar stoppages this year, including several trains blocking the tracks between Sheffield Lake and Sheffield Village.

RELATED: 'Unacceptable:' Trains block roads for hours in Lorain County communities

Neighbors said one train was stopped at that location for up to 35 hours in late August.

At the time, Norfolk Southern told News 5 the stoppages were due in part to a federal limit on the crews’ working hours. The company also said network conditions, traffic, track availability and safety all influence where a train stops.

A railroad workers union told News 5 many of the rail companies were operating with longer trains and smaller crews. It said many operators don’t have the option to separate trains or move them elsewhere.

RELATED: Lorain County communities, union raise concerns over blocked rail crossings

On Friday, Norfolk Southern did not return News 5’s request for comment.

Shoppers and business owners, alike, said the uncertainty of when the train would move was frustrating.

Brenneison said another small business was planning an event on Saturday and was worried about turnout.

“If the train is still here, is anyone coming?” she said.

Despite the potential inconvenience, Brenneison said she hoped customers would still support small Olmsted Falls stores during the holiday shopping weekend.

“Please visit. There’s a ton of businesses here. We’re open, we want to see you, you just have to figure out a way to come around the train,” she said.