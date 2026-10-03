Stow City Council considers its first DORA near AMP site

STOW, Ohio — Even though The Stow AMP site is still under construction, city council members are already preparing for its arrival by considering a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in the city.

“We’re excited. Trying to prepare ourselves for it. It’s always scary, right, because you try to provide the best, but I think we’ll be ready by the time it gets here,” said Spicy Sombreros owner, Alex Figueroa.

The Stow AMP is far from finished. But Figueroa said that’s not stopping city council members from planning ahead.

“You know you always try to see the pros and cons of things, but I think these are all good things coming,” said Figueroa.

Our partners at the Akron Beacon Journal recently reported how Stow City Council plans to consider allowing the city’s first DORA at The Stow AMP site.

If passed, Figueroa said customers could order alcoholic drinks from his restaurant and then make stops at participating shops or entertainment venues within the DORA boundaries.

“We are busy as it is already, and I think we’ll be able to get more clientele,” said Figueroa.

From what the Akron Beacon Journal reported, the proposed DORA boundaries are Norton Road from Sowul Boulevard to Darrow Road and part of Fishcreek Road – including Stow-Hudson Towne Center.

The Shoppes of Stow Plaza and the cluster of businesses across the street from the plaza are included too.

But Figueroa said only Spicy Sombreros and Giant Eagle have liquor permits.

“We’ll be able to provide those, for example, margaritas, beers, drinks to go. We’re only two currently. Once that opens up, that might change. But we’re one of the only ones,” said Figueroa.

Eventually, Figueroa hopes existing businesses will consider getting a liquor permit should council approve it.

Meanwhile, Adria Toshok hopes more restaurants and bars will be encouraged to open in Stow following approval.

“They just need to maybe need to put more restaurants in that scene to get it to go anywhere. Like Kent has that college atmosphere, so they thrive on drinking and the bars. But we as Stow don’t really have too much of that. It’s more family-(oriented), so with the AMP theater, it might help draw that,” said Toshok, manager at Animal Jungle Pet Shop.

As one of the businesses in the proposed DORA without a liquor permit, Toshok isn’t sure if her shop will benefit as much as Spicy Sombreros.

But she still believes there’s an opportunity to grow.

“It gets people more interested in everything,” said Toshok.

Stow City Council gave the proposal its first reading on September 24.

A public hearing is scheduled on October 22 at 5:00 p.m. for the community to share their thoughts.