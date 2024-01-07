Stow councilman, Iraq war veteran collecting Valentine's Day cards, letters to send to troops overseas

A text message or post on social media is cool, but receiving a card or handwritten letter elicits a different feeling.

Stow Councilman Jeremy McIntire is a retired Iraq War Veteran and Purple Heart Recipient who launched Operation Valentine's Day in 2020, along with his wife, with the goal of collecting cards and handwritten letters to send to service members serving around the world.

Jeremy McIntire “Receiving greetings from people back home is very important for our service members,” said Councilman McIntire.



To their surprise, they received more than 12,000 and, to this day, have collected and distributed more than 40,000 valentines.

Valentines are being collected at Stow City Hall from now until Jan. 26.

McIntire asks that supporters adhere to the following guidelines when creating valentines:

Send a handwritten letter, note or handmade card. Soldiers feel extra special when they receive handmade, individually created Valentines. Envelopes are not required.

letter, note or handmade card. Soldiers feel extra special when they receive handmade, individually created Valentines. Envelopes are not required. Keep your cards to a size of 8 1/2" x 11" or under for ease in shipping and distribution.

Cards cannot include glitter, food or candy, but there are still many ways to personalize a handmade card. Write a message to them and say, “Thank You,” tell them about yourself and wish them a Happy Valentine's Day! Our troops are away from their loved ones and friends, so they really want to know that people back home appreciate them. Please feel free to share this with everyone you know!! We know our service men and women appreciate receiving the cards each year!

Military personnel love to communicate with you! You can include your school, church or organization name, address and/or email contact on each card so recipients can write back. Cards from children/students must include a first name only. If you do not receive a reply from a Service Member, do not be discouraged. Remember: Our troops are busy!

Photos of the sender, the sender's family, church, or classroom participants can add a personal touch to your card.

Keep your messages positive! Start with a salutation, such as "Dear Hero" or "Dear Brave One." All cards will be screened.

Do not put individual Valentines in sealed envelopes. Bundle cards and send in a single large envelope or box containing all the Valentines to: Stow City Hall

3760 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH 44224

Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



An additional collection box will be located at 1904 Baker Ln, Stow, OH 44224