Striking JFS employees, mega site opponents gather at commissioners meeting

ELYRIA, Ohio — Lorain County Jobs and Family Services employees who are striking gathered with opponents of a new development in the county at a Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, both unhappy with where the commissioners' priorities lie.

At a press conference, the union representing JFS employees announced that it has filed unfair labor practices charges with the Ohio Employment Relations Board.

The charges claim the county has "failed and refused" to bargain in good faith.

The group pointed back to News 5 reporting in which county leaders told us they did not plan to return to the bargaining table.

On Tuesday, the JFS director said that's still the case, saying they are willing to discuss the situation but that the county has made its best and final offer.

The major sticking point in contract negotiations is better pay and benefits. Some employees say they make similar wages to the clients they serve.

Also at Tuesday's meeting were opponents of the proposed mega site.

New Russia Township residents have been pushing back against the county's plan to transform a huge swath of farmland into the mega site.

On Tuesday, some of the residents criticized the commissioners' recent approval of $3.2 million for a consultant to design a sewer line from Vermilion to New Russia Twp. The initiative is part of the county's efforts to attract economic development to western Lorain County.

"If I could give that money to you right now, I would," one New Russia Township resident said.